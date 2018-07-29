0 Teenager shot, killed in Kennedy Township identified

6:30 A.M. UPDATE: The teenager shot and killed in Kennedy Township has been identified as Jassin Al-Maleky, 18, of McKees Rocks, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

10:57 P.M. UPDATE: Police have not publicly identified the victim yet, but sources tell Channel 11 he was a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School, and friends have posted social media updates mourning his death.

7:08 P.M. UPDATE: Police tell Channel 11 the 18-year-old victim of the shooting has died.

Allegheny County Police say he died at a hospital after being found by first responders in the 100 block of Kennedy Lane with a gunshot wound.

Detectives on scene say a male teenager has died after a shooting on Kennedy Lane in Kennedy Township. pic.twitter.com/twBKqbOoMM — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 28, 2018

Homicide detectives are responding to a shooting scene in Kennedy Township on Saturday afternoon.

Allegheny County emergency officials said EMS personnel are also at the scene on Kennedy Lane, which was called in at 4:30 p.m.

A white towel or shirt in the front yard of a home where we’re told a male was found shot. A county spokesperson confirms that person was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/GecxKTc75l — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 28, 2018

County officials say a male was shot and has been transported from the scene to a hospital.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 the victim was found in the front yard of a home, but he's not believed to be a resident because the homeowners are out of town. A white cloth can still be seen lying in that yard.

Police escorted two teenagers from the scene, but they were not in handcuffs.

