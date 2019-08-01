HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 16-year-old girl is being credited with using a baseball bat to beat a man who was attacking her mother.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Dominic Pelligrini, 43, was attacking the 41-year-old victim inside the Natrona home when the teenager heard her mother screaming and yelling for help.
She told police when he tried to come after her, that's when she grabbed the baseball bat.
Pelligrini is charged with aggravated assault.
TRENDING NOW:
- Home destroyed by explosion in Washington Co., 5 injured
- Why Equifax says it can't pay $125 per person to hack victims anymore
- 'Homeless, handicapped' man makes a $1,000 a weekend panhandling, but he's neither
- VIDEO: Criminal investigation launched into Three Rivers Regatta organizer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}