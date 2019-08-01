  • Teenager uses baseball bat to stop man from attacking her mother

    Updated:

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 16-year-old girl is being credited with using a baseball bat to beat a man who was attacking her mother.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Dominic Pelligrini, 43, was attacking the 41-year-old victim inside the Natrona home when the teenager heard her mother screaming and yelling for help.

    She told police when he tried to come after her, that's when she grabbed the baseball bat.

    Pelligrini is charged with aggravated assault.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories