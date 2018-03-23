  • Temperatures on the rise, but well below normal

    By: Valerie Smock

    Updated:

    The cold air will be the story as we head into the weekend.

    Temperatures overnight will drop back to near 20 degrees, with wind chills in the teens.

    Clouds will be in and out over the course of the next 24 hours.

    However, there will be plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the weekend and head into the start of the work week.

    High pressure should keep us dry through early Tuesday.

    Daytime highs will be moderate each day, with the 50s coming back next week.

