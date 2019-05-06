  • Temperatures quickly warming Monday

    PITTSBURGH - Any areas of fog Monday will burn off by mid-morning, leaving the area with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day.

    High temperatures will push into the 70s in much of the area.

    Showers return late in the day Tuesday, but they'll be very scattered. Many areas will stay dry through the daylight hours.

    Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.

