    PITTSBURGH - Monday afternoon will be nice, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper-60s. 

    Tuesday will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and some of the storms will bring locally heavy rainfall.

    High temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid-70s. 

    Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

