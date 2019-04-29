PITTSBURGH - Temperatures are rebounding Monday afternoon after a cold start to the day.
Expect highs in the mid-60s.Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the west later this evening.
The best timing for our area is mainly around 7 p.m. and later. A strong-to-severe storm is possible.
The best severe weather ingredients are in Ohio but there's still a slight possibility across western Pennsylvania. Any severe storm that happens to develop will be capable of high wind gusts, hail or an isolated tornado.
Unsettled weather will be with us through the week with several chances of showers and storms.
