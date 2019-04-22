PITTSBURGH - Grab your jacket before you head out Monday morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid-40s.
It will be a nice, mild afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-60s. Clouds will give way to sunshine as the day wears on.
Tuesday will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and some of the storms will bring locally heavy rainfall.
High temperatures will reach the mid-70s Tuesday.
Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
