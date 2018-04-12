Tenants displaced from apartment building after fire breaks out

Tenants who live in a North Versailles' apartment building are not allowed back inside after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.
Apartment fire in North Versailles. No one was hurt. Tenants can’t go back inside because of smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/JOBhCAUyKr— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 11, 2018
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at the Castle Apartments.
The fire started in a kitchen, but no one was home at the time, firefighters said.
All utilities have been shut off. No injuries were reported.
The fire chief told Channel 11 that 14 adults and four children are impacted. The Red Cross will be assisting.
