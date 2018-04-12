  • Tenants displaced from apartment building after fire breaks out

    Updated:

    Tenants who live in a North Versailles' apartment building are not allowed back inside after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

    The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at the Castle Apartments.

    The fire started in a kitchen, but no one was home at the time, firefighters said.

    All utilities have been shut off. No injuries were reported.

    The fire chief told Channel 11 that 14 adults and four children are impacted. The Red Cross will be assisting.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tenants displaced from apartment building after fire breaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot multiple times found on front porch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police call out ‘social media superstar' after bike stunt on hood of cop car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys auto body shop in West Elizabeth