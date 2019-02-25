Tens of thousands of people in our area are dealing with power outages.
Photos: High winds cause damage
At last check at 11:30 p.m., Duquesne Light was reporting 54,842 outages and First Energy had more than 58,044 outages in several different counties.
>>RELATED STORY: High Wind Warning in effect through Monday, heavy downpours also possible
Duquesne Light said it could take multiple days to fully restore power to affected customers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
