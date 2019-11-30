PITTSBURGH - Former NFL WR and QB Terrelle Pryor was reportedly stabbed in Pittsburgh and underwent surgery after an incident at his apartment.
Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019
Pryor was a standout with the football team while playing in high school at Jeannette.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
