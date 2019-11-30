0 Terrelle Pryor, woman charged after dispute ends in stabbing inside Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested two people, including free agent NFL WR and QB Terrelle Pryor, after Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Pryor, 30, reportedly underwent surgery after a dispute inside his Heinz Lofts apartment.

According to a release from Pittsburgh police, a woman was also injured during the dispute early Saturday morning.

Police said Pryor walked into UPMC Mercy with stab wounds around 4:30 a.m. and was initially listed in critical condition.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Various news agencies are saying former Jeanette and Ohio State stand out an NFL player Terrelle Pryor was stabbed inside Heinz lofts last night neighbors told me he lived here @WPXIMelanie @PghPoliceChief @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/edWbU1sGHg — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 30, 2019

After an initial investigation, police arrested Shalaya Briston, 24, and Pryor in connection with this incident. Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor is facing charges of simple assault.

Pryor was a standout with the football team while playing in high school at Jeannette.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

Pryor's agent said he is in stable condition after undergoing surgery and is expected to be okay.

The 6-foot-4 former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played college football for Ohio State University.

