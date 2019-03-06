  • Tesla driver appears to be asleep behind wheel, video shows

    A cellphone video appears to show a man asleep at the wheel while his car is on autopilot.

    The video was taken on Monday on a busy Los Angeles freeway.

    Seth Blake posted the video to Twitter and it went viral.

    Tesla declined to comment on this video, but did say autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.

    Tesla says the autopilot function is intended to increase safety on the roads.

