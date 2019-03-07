0 Texas woman finds biological parents - and 13 siblings

Shaquanna Bell is used to having a big family.

She's one of eight children, and recently learned something that basically doubled her family overnight.

Bell, 33, was born in New York and lived half of her life there and in Virginia.

She recently moved to Houston for work and to be closer to her oldest sibling, her brother Donnie Bell.

"It was time for me to get my license renewed and I needed my birth certificate as well as my adoption papers," said Bell, who didn't think twice about getting her license.

Her brother's daughter, Jaquelyn Collier, who is around her age, had an idea.

"The moment I saw her birth certificate and she showed it to me, I saw her mother's name. I said, 'Oh, I can find out for her,'" Collier said.

Bell has known she was adopted since she was in middle school.

"They didn't feel like she needed to know. They wanted her to feel like she's part of the family," Donnie explained.

She did, which is why she didn't really look for her biological family.

So Jacquelyn got on Facebook, searched Haines, her aunt's biological last name, and found several posts from over the last five years.

Finally, the results paid off: Last week Shaquanna found out she has not only one, or two biological siblings - but 13 - making her number 14.

Now she and her family are learning more about Shaquanna's bonus family.

