0 Thai cave rescue: Mission underway to extract soccer team, coach

MAE SAI, Thailand - MAE SAI, THAILAND — A rescue mission is underway to save a Thai youth soccer team and coach trapped in a cave since June 23.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 5:53 a.m. EDT July 8: The first of four groups of boys should be making the journey toward the cave’s mouth, according to the Guardian.

Officials said two rescue divers will lead each of the boys through the cave using rope, the newspaper reported. The boys will wear face masks.

Thai government releases graphic about #thamluangcaverescue . Full face masks; 2 divers accompanying 1 boy; guided by rope. When facing a very narrow path, they will release the tank from back and slowly roll tank & guide the boy through. They walk from Chamber 3 to mouth of cave pic.twitter.com/pLUKa8lHfd — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 8, 2018

Update 1:03 a.m. EDT July 8: Chaing Rai’s acting governor, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said five divers from Thailand and 13 from other countries are participating in the rescue mission, the AP reported.

The rescuers began the operation, which officials said could take from two to four days, at 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. EDT) Sunday.

“As we look at the weather forecast, a storm is coming and torrential rain is expected, then our 100 percent readiness will decrease and we will have to pump the water out again,” Osatanakorn said, according to the Guardian.

The AP reports that “two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.”

The boys and their families know about the operation and support it, officials said.

“Today is D-Day,” Osatanakorn said.

BREAKING: Thai official says ongoing cave rescue of 12 boys and soccer coach could take 2-4 days — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

UPDATE 11:44 p.m. EDT: Thai officials have started a rescue mission to bring a soccer team and its coach trapped in a cave since June 23 to the surface, according to The Associated Press.

BREAKING: Thai governor says operation to bring trapped boys out of cave has begun. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

Original report: Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave, fueling speculation that rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped in an underground cave since June 23, are ramping up.

Authorities had been working to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains hit the country’s northern region.

The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach decided to go exploring in the cave after competing in a soccer game. Flooding brought on by the monsoon cut off their escape, preventing rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The group is trapped in a small chamber 2.5 miles inside the cave network. They have a limited supply of oxygen, CNN reported.

Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave were thwarted each time there has been a heavy rain.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sent engineers from two of his companies to Thailand on Friday in an effort to help the government rescue the group.

One rescuer, Sgt. Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died Thursday afternoon after a drop of oxygen levels in the caves. The drop of the oxygen levels was a cause of concern as the level was nearing a potentially dangerous point, CNN reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

