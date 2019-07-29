  • The cost of sending a kid to school has risen significantly

    By: Luke Torrance

    PITTSBURGH - As more districts move to embrace technology, the cost of sending kids to school has risen exponentially.

    That's according to the 13th annual Backpack Index, a barometer for household spending on school supplies conducted by Huntington Bank. The cost of back-to-school supplies has risen for each age group, most notably for elementary students, whose supplies cost a total of $1,017, up from just $637 a year ago. The cost was $1,277 for middle school students and $1,668 for high school students, up from $941 and $1,355 in 2018, respectively.

    The total sum is a combination of school supplies, extracurricular fees, and technology, the latter of which was added for the 2019 report and is responsible for the jump in costs. The study concludes that the average "technology cost" — which covers a basic laptop and internet connection — is $756.59.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

