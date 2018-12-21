The most-watched videos of 2018

PITTSBURGH - A lot has happened in 2018 that has gained the attention of Pittsburghers. Some of the stories happened right here in our hometown, while others stretched across the country. Here are 11 of the top videos watched this year on WPXI.com.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
1) Bill introduced to legalize recreational marijuana for adults:
2) Steelers' Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road:
4) Radio station removes “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from playlist:
5) 300-pound woman accused of beating, fatally crushing boyfriend:
6) Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral:
7) Train derails in Pittsburgh’s Station Square:
8) South Side bar's dress code creates controversy:
9) Vulgar parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away:
10) 73-year-old woman worried about meth she was smoking asked doctor to test it:
11) Teacher fired over “no zeroes” policy:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}