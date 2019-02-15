The results are in! A piece of Pittsburgh is going to the moon

PITTSBURGH - The results are in for the piece of Pittsburgh culture that will be sent to the moon.
After more than 20,000 votes were received for the Senator John Heinz History Center’s #MoonBox campaign, a token from Kennywood Park will go up to space with Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The Heinz History Center partnered with Astrobotic -- a Pittsburgh-based space robotics company -- on the campaign, which is celebrating the final weekend of the museum’s “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibition.
The Kennywood token will be sent 240,000 miles to the lunar surface through Astrobotic’s MoonBox program as part of the first commercial moon landing in 2021.
With 51 percent of the vote, the Kennywood Park token beat out the following Pittsburgh keepsakes: a Heinz pickle pin, soil from Moon Park in Moon Township, a piece of a Steelers Terrible Towel, a photo of Toni Haggerty from Primanti Bros., a city of Pittsburgh flag pin and a Mister Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” song (on micro SD card). There were also write-in votes for a tiny Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie.
The micro SD card with the theme song to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” came in second place with 14 percent of the vote, followed by the Smiley Cookie with 9 percent of the vote.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy
- CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}