SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It took weeks for a woman to get the proof she needed that her money was going missing.
Amanda Roth said a coworker told her that cash was stolen from her purse when she went tanning at Tropical Sunsations in Salem Township.
So Roth decided to go tanning there too to see if it would happen to her.
"When I first watched it, I screamed because you see the door open really slowly and then there's her face and she reached in my bag and takes my wallet and leaves," Roth said.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca speaks with Roth and finds out how she was able to catch the tanning salon employee in the act.
