  • Thick smoke pours from Monroeville home destroyed by fire

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - An intense fire destroyed a home in Monroeville Thursday morning.

    The fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Center Road, engulfing the back of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

    Thick smoke poured from the home as firefighters rushed to put out the flames. Crews used a chainsaw to help ventilate part of the house.

    Neighbors ran across the street to the home when they woke up to the smell and sight of smoke.

    "We grabbed ourselves and went over there, and I was pounding on the front door. Nobody was answering. Pounding on the windows, asking if anybody was home," Nora Nkonde, a neighbor, said.

    Nobody was home when the fire started, and no one was hurt, fire officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

