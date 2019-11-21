MONROEVILLE, Pa. - An intense fire burned at a home in Monroeville Thursday morning.
The fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Center Road.
Thick smoke poured from the home as firefighters rushed to put out the flames.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden has LIVE updates from the scene on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old girl
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Former altar boys suing Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh over alleged sexual abuse by priest
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}