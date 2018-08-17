Thief smashes in North Shore business window, steals $2,500 Steelers merchandise

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man who stole $2,500 in merchandise from a North Shore business.
Investigators say it happened Tuesday morning around 6:45 at The Pittsburgh Fan on Federal Street.
Why he believes the suspect had been there before and new surveillance video of the crime, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The suspect threw a rock threw the glass front door before stealing shirts, jerseys and other items.
The store manager said surveillance video shows the suspect was only in the store for 20 seconds.
