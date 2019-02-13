PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is warning parishioners about thieves targeting them and their church.
A spokesperson told Channel 11 someone stole votive boxes at Saint Paul Cathedral and got away with the cash inside.
According to police, two men managed to hide inside the church and once all was quiet, they took what they could, including donation money.
They moved so frantically to get to the cash that they caused damage to the inside of the church.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Children found malnourished, locked in dog kennel, deputies say
- Drug dealers using high-tech cars to smuggle drugs into Pa.
- Police break down door of innocent woman while looking for kidnapping suspects
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown found guilty of speeding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}