  • Thieves hide inside historic local church to steal donations

    PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is warning parishioners about thieves targeting them and their church.

    A spokesperson told Channel 11 someone stole votive boxes at Saint Paul Cathedral and got away with the cash inside.

    According to police, two men managed to hide inside the church and once all was quiet, they took what they could, including donation money.

    They moved so frantically to get to the cash that they caused damage to the inside of the church.

