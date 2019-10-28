CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - The Connellsville Area Community Ministries was burglarized this weekend and thieves got away with a donation jar and a safe weighing more than 100 pounds.
The mayor of Connellsville took to social media, saying he was disgusted by the crime and saying the one organization that goes above and beyond every day to help people should never be victimized like this.
On Monday, Channel 11 watched customer after customer give donations, in hopes of helping during this time of need.
Unfortunately, the surveillance system was down Saturday night because of a windstorm, though police are going to the neighboring business, hoping one of their cameras caught the thieves in action.
