PITTSBURGH - Where were you 51 years ago today? You may have been sitting in front of a television watching the first episode of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.
The children's program premiered on May 22, 1967 on NET, or National Education Television. The network would later become PBS, or Public Broadcasting Service.
To mark the anniversary of the show's premiere, people are posting to social media with what they learned from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.
The hashtag #WhatILearnedFromMrRogers is trending.
“There are three ways to ultimate success:— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 22, 2018
The first way is to be kind.
The second way is to be kind.
The third way is to be kind.” #ThingsILearnedFromMrRogers 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr9rTURaiE
“Anything that we can do to help foster the intellect and spirit and emotional growth of our fellow human beings, that is our job. Those of us who have this particular vision us to continue against all odds. Life is for service.” #ThingsILearnedFromMrRogers pic.twitter.com/2RqyiVf9fZ— HISTORY (@HISTORY) May 22, 2018
“The only thing that ever really changes the world is when somebody gets the idea that love can abound… and can be shared.”#ThingsILearnedFromMrRogers pic.twitter.com/sfhRk8fJrw— Won't You Be My Neighbor? (@MrRogersMovie) May 22, 2018
How to make our city #BurghProud.#ThingsILearnedFromMrRogers https://t.co/RARBD2qOxi— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 22, 2018
