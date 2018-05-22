  • #ThingsILearnedFromMrRogers trending on anniversary of show's launch

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Where were you 51 years ago today? You may have been sitting in front of a television watching the first episode of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.

    The children's program premiered on May 22, 1967 on NET, or National Education Television. The network would later become PBS, or Public Broadcasting Service.

    To mark the anniversary of the show's premiere, people are posting to social media with what they learned from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.

    The hashtag #WhatILearnedFromMrRogers is trending. 

