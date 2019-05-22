Thinking about summer? It's almost here!

PITTSBURGH - The official start of summer is just a few weeks away and it’s already starting to feel like it outside.
So what kind of weather can we expect for the next few months here in the Pittsburgh-area?
Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologist Scott Harbaugh will have his summer outlook forecast, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- GREENSBURG SHOOTING: Coroner called to Greensburg home after shooting
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Family says kindergartner was ‘lunch shamed,' school officials respond
- VIDEO: Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}