0 Third altercation during Steelers game surfaces; California woman charged

PITTSBURGH - As police continue to investigate two fights at Heinz Field during the Steelers game on Sunday, we're now learning about a third incident that has a woman facing charges.

The incident started when the man the suspect was with allegedly tried to fight the person sitting behind him.

Amy Marie Brown, of Oceanside, California, is facing defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after investigators say she shoved a Pittsburgh police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the man ignored orders to leave the stadium. As he was being ejected, Brown began to shove the Pittsburgh police officer.

Police said she continued to push and shove the officer while she was being handcuffed and she was immediately taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the district attorney's office decided not to prosecute an additional charge of aggravated assault against a police officer.

Brown is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.

This was just one of several violent incidents at Sunday's game, including a fight between two fans that was captured on video, with one of the men head-butting the other.

No charges are expected in that case.

Police are still looking for another man who choked a pregnant Chargers fan in the stands.

The incident happened while her husband fought with a Steelers fan after the Chargers pulled off a comeback.

We're told the suspect in that case could face criminal charges.

