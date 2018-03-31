0 Third Hays bald eagle egg deemed 'non-viable'

The third bald eagle in the Hays’ nest does not appear to be viable, according to a release.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said that the remaining egg is still in the nest, though it does not appear that it will hatch.

One of the eggs hatched on March 23. Another cracked on March 14.

According to ASWP, the third egg had been covered by shell from the hatched eaglet’s egg for about a week. The additional shell came off the egg on Wednesday.

According to the release, it is unclear whether this contributed to the egg not hatching, or if the egg was non-viable from the beginning.

However, there may be more eaglets coming soon in Western Pa.

There are two eggs currently in the Harmar nest, and the hatch watch will begin on Sunday.

Bald Eagle eggs typically incubate for 35 days before hatching.

You can watch the LIVE Harmar bald eagle camera feed here.

