    PITTSBURGH - A local man was caught with a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport's security checkpoint, officials said.

    Agents said they found the .380 caliber handgun with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber, in a Coraopolis man's carry-on bag Monday morning.

    This is the 23rd gun TSA agents have found so far this year, and the third so far this month.

    In 2018, agents confiscated 34 firearms at that checkpoint, according to a news release.

