GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Westmoreland County woman will be sentenced for the third time this December as part of the 'Greensburg 6' case.
Angela Marinucci was 17 years old at the time she was part of the group that tortured and killed Jennifer Daugherty, a 30-year-old woman with mental disabilities, in February 2010.
She's been sentenced to life in prison without parole twice.
But the Pennsylvania Appeals Court vacated her sentence both times saying it was improper for someone charged as a minor to receive life in prison.
Marinucci was arrested along with five other roommates.
Prosecutors have not said if they will again seek the life in prison sentence.
