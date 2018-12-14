JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A soldier from Johnstown died in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky, 19, died in a non-combat-related incident at Bagram Airfield, the Department of Defense announced Friday.
His death is under investigation, the DOD said. No further details were released.
Mikeasky was assigned to a unit out of Fort Drum, N.Y.
