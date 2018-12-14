  • Third Western Pa. soldier dies in Afghanistan

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A soldier from Johnstown died in Afghanistan on Thursday.

    Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky, 19, died in a non-combat-related incident at Bagram Airfield, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

    His death is under investigation, the DOD said. No further details were released.

    Mikeasky was assigned to a unit out of Fort Drum, N.Y.

