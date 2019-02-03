0 This new device is a game-changer for people with back pain

A new device is a game-changer for some local patients with back problems.

"Pain will take you to the place that you want to hurt yourself," said Jack McKee, who has spent years suffering from a debilitating back problem.

He thought there was no relief in sight, but today he's a different man, thanks to an implant no bigger than a pacemaker.

But before he got it, something as simple as vacuuming meant an entire day of pain.

TRENDING NOW:

"When you're done vaccuuming the rug, for me that used to mean, well go lay down for eight or 10 hours," McKee said.

Now for the rest of the day, McKee can spend time with his grandchildren.

The device reponsible for this relief is essentially a small battery pack that sends high frequency waves that shut off pain receptors.

A partnership between Dr. John Hache and a company called Nevro, who produces medical devices, has opened doors for several patients and Hache said in McKee's case especially, this device was a perfect fit.

Download the WPXI News App for breaking weather and traffic updates

"After we implanted the device and got him up to therapeutic level, he was doing great and continues to report very very low pain scores and essentially has gone about living his life as he would like to," Hache said.

And Hache told Channel 11 this form of treatment in just a matter of two years is proving positive for most of his patients.

"The results that we have been getting with the Nevro device have really been off the charts," Hache said. "Especially in the setting of the opioid crisis that we're having, and we're really looking for nonmedication ways of helping people manage their pain, and for patients who respond to this therapy this really a game changer," Hache said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.