PITTSBURGH - A plumber accused of scamming several local business owners is now facing new charges.
The latest victim called Pittsburgh Police two weeks after 11 Investigates spoke to other victims who claim Thomas Adametz collected thousands of dollars in payment but never completed any work.
The new charges he’s facing and what you can do to protect yourself against a possible scammer on Channel 11 News at 6.
The latest charges accuse Adametz of beginning plumbing work in July 2016 at a home on Suismon Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side but never finishing.
In the criminal complaint, the victim told police he gave Adametz $450 to complete the job and nearly $1,000 for permits and final inspection costs.
>>PREVIOUS: Veteran didn't finish contracting jobs he was hired for, customers say
He said those permits were never applied for and the suspect stopped returning calls and text messages.
