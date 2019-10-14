JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - An issue between two students reportedly escalated into a rumor of violence against Thomas Jefferson High School, however, no credible evidence of anything happening was found, according to district officials.
In a letter sent home, the school administration said a report was made about a possible act of violence occurring on Friday and Monday. Administrators said school leaders and local police started investigating, finding they "could not identify a single individual who had firsthand knowledge" of the threat.
The letter called the threats "unfounded and unsubstantiated."
