    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - All Aboard! Thomas Town is officially opened at Kennywood Park Friday.

    After more than 7 months, the gates to the much-anticipated attraction opened to families to enjoy the second-largest Thomas and Friends destination in North America

    Thomas Town is Kennywood’s big addition this year.

    The attraction features five new rides and gives kids the opportunity to spend time with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends.

    Thomas Town is opening within Kennywood Park.
    The Olde Kennywood Rail Road has also been re-themed into a Thomas & Friends story.

    Thomas Town will also feature a live stage show, indoor soft play zone and entertainment center. 

    All of the new attractions will be in the area of the Olde Kennywood Rail Road next to Kiddieland.

