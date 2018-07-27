WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - All Aboard! Thomas Town is officially opened at Kennywood Park Friday.
After more than 7 months, the gates to the much-anticipated attraction opened to families to enjoy the second-largest Thomas and Friends destination in North America
Related Headlines
.>>RELATED STORY: Kennywood Park adding Thomas & Friends rides, show and entertainment
Thomas Town is Kennywood’s big addition this year.
The attraction features five new rides and gives kids the opportunity to spend time with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends.
The Olde Kennywood Rail Road has also been re-themed into a Thomas & Friends story.
PHOTOS: Thomas Town at Kennywood construction underway
Thomas Town will also feature a live stage show, indoor soft play zone and entertainment center.
All of the new attractions will be in the area of the Olde Kennywood Rail Road next to Kiddieland.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh police officer, city
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- VIDEO: Foreclosure proceedings hit SouthSide Works properties
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}