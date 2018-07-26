WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The much-anticipated Thomas Town attraction opens to families at Kennywood Park Friday.
Kennywood officials gave everyone a sneak peek on social media Thursday morning with a look at Cranky on Instagram.
Thomas Town is Kennywood’s big addition this year.
In addition to Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends, families will feature four new family rides.
The Olde Kennywood Rail Road has also been re-themed into a Thomas & Friends story.
All of the new attractions will be in the area of the Olde Kennywood Rail Road next to Kiddieland.
