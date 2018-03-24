0 Thousands gathering downtown for 'March For Our Lives' movement

UPDATE (12:50 PM) According to city officials, an estimated 30,000 people marched from the City-County building to Market Square as part of the national 'March For Our Lives' movement.

An estimated 30,000 people @AMarch4OurLives participants marched from the City-County Building to Market Sqaure. pic.twitter.com/4pFS1Zx52L — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) March 24, 2018

The Pittsburgh event was only predicted to get around 3,000 participants, but officials confirmed the number echoed by organizers during the event.

Millions of people across the country are expected to take part in the "March For Our Lives" movement Saturday, and thousands have already begun to gather in downtown Pittsburgh for its own march.

Thousands of marchers have taking to the streets in downtown #Pittsburgh protesting gun violence #wpxi #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Ijz71dLKqO — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 24, 2018

Grant Street has filled up up with several thousand marchers here in downtown #Pittsburgh #wpxi #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/yRymqYhBIf — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 24, 2018

Mayor Bill Peduto announced his support of the Pittsburgh ‘March For Our Lives’ movement, which is in conjunction with over 800 other marches around the country.

It's an anti-gun violence rally organized by student groups, in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, mass school shooting.

Organizers are expecting nearly 3,000 people to join them on the steps of the city-county building downtown.

A couple hundred marchers already in downtown #Pittsburgh a heavy police presence and safety measures are being taken trucks blocking the access to Grant Street #MarchForOurLives #wpxi pic.twitter.com/b9lqntuFFM — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 24, 2018

Mayor Peduto said in a release Friday that he will be in attendance, noting that his office stands “in solidarity with students who are demanding change and in support of the student actions that have occurred in schools within the city and around the region.”

Peduto added that the students’ voices have changed the national conversation around school safety.

“Our administration will continue to honor the voices of students and to amplify their message,” Peduto said in the release.

"We realized that we would be remiss if we didn't take the opportunity to create a call for change here in Pittsburgh, too, so we saw the want for it in Pittsburgh, so we decided to go for it and we got a really great response," said Erin Simard, a student.

Simard, and her friend Emma, are spearheading Saturday's march.

The Shady Side Academy students say they'll be joined by high school students from almost every school district in the Pittsburgh area.

They're also expecting some elementary school students with their parents, current college students and a large political presence from people like Mayor Bill Peduto and U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

The crowd will march through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to Market Square while a half-million people descend on Washington, D.C., calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting that killed 17 people.

"We can organize and show up and make a difference," Simard said.

