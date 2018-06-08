PITTSBURGH - There is so much going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Thousands of people are coming in for Pride Festival and the Dollar Bank Three River’s Arts Festival.
In preparation for Pride Festival, a stretch of Liberty Avenue is already blocked off.
There are several pride events, including the EQT Equality March, the People's Pride March, Pridefest and Pride Rocks Pittsburgh.
In addition to Liberty Avenue, some other road closures are already in place.
Other major Downtown streets that will be closed this weekend include busy Boulevard of the Allies between Grant and Stanwix streets.
This is the second weekend for the arts festival, but organizers said the more people in our city the better.
"The more the merrier. This is so good for economy downtown. It’s great for the artists and the concession the food trucks. But it’s also great for the restaurants and stores in town markets quads make a day of it. Come down and enjoy the city it’s a great place to be," Arts Festival Director Sarah Aziz said.
If you are worried about the road closures and finding a parking spot this weekend, WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca will have more on how to get around downtown for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
