  • Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires

    Updated:

    Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix.

    Cranberry Township, Wexford, Allison Park and North Sewickley Township are among the list of areas impacted.

    Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said in Butler County alone, 27 calls to 911 were placed in less than 45 minutes.

    Duquesne Light is reporting more than 20,000 power outages. The hardest-hit areas include Indiana Township and Hampton Township.

    First Energy is reporting more than 40,000 outages.

    In Cranberry, Powell Road is blocked by a large fallen tree that was tugging on wires. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

    A tree removal service and power company have been called after public works crews assessed the situation.

    Meanwhile, in Wexford, crews were able to clear Logan Road after a tree crashed down.

    In Allison Park, a tree toppled onto the back porch of a home.

