0 Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires

Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix.

Cranberry Township, Wexford, Allison Park and North Sewickley Township are among the list of areas impacted.

Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said in Butler County alone, 27 calls to 911 were placed in less than 45 minutes.

27 CALLS IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES For Down Trees and Wires Through-Out Butler County. Please, Never Try to Remove Down Trees or Wires By Yourself. CALL 911. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xWqjrwxfGy — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

Duquesne Light is reporting more than 20,000 power outages. The hardest-hit areas include Indiana Township and Hampton Township.

First Energy is reporting more than 40,000 outages.

In Cranberry, Powell Road is blocked by a large fallen tree that was tugging on wires. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

HUGE tree down in Cranberry Twp. Officials say it’s been a long night for first responders @WPXI pic.twitter.com/BHEH6Dr5BR — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 16, 2018

A tree removal service and power company have been called after public works crews assessed the situation.

Meanwhile, in Wexford, crews were able to clear Logan Road after a tree crashed down.

Wexford crews have sawed up the down tree. They’re now using large brooms to push the remaining debris and leaves out from the middle of Logan Road. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ybPA3YLgmF — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

In Allison Park, a tree toppled onto the back porch of a home.

A look at downed tree on back porch of Allison Park home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EntXAGkYYD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

