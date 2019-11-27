Thousands are without power across the area on the day before Thanksgiving because of strong winds.
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7 a.m. Thursday.
>>STORY: Here's how power companies prepare for major wind storms
The largest number of outages are in Hampton, Millvale, Indiana, Mount Lebanon, Robinson Township and West Deer, according to Duquesne Light.
Hampton High School has canceled all after-school and evening activities, events, athletic practices and meetings because of the power outage.
#BREAKING: More than 1K @DuquesneLight customers in Hampton Twp are now without power, including Hampton High School. The district has cancelled all after school activities pic.twitter.com/vc94PEazxN— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 27, 2019
Traffic lights are also out along East Ohio Street and Chestnut Street in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood. Our crew could see wires dangling from a pole at the corner of Chestnut Street and Troy Hill Road.
And electrical wire dangles from a pole here at the corner of Chestnut and Troy Hill on #Pittsburgh north side lights are out along east Ohio and Chestnut Street for over an hour no sign of Duquesne light @WPXITraffic @WPXIWeather @WPXI @DavidWPXI @WPXIAaronMartin pic.twitter.com/hLu84uP41e— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 27, 2019
The strong winds knocked down trees all over Butler and Beaver counties. Channel 11 crews saw a tree that fell across a road in Center Township because of the winds.
PennDOT crews continue to remove debris from roadways and monitor any damage caused by the weather.
Click here to see what areas are affected for Duquesne Light customers
Click here to see what areas are affected for West Penn Power customers
TRENDING NOW:
- Sexual abuse accusations against 4 Pittsburgh priests found credible, diocese says
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- Black bear approaches visitors at wildlife refuge, pats woman on back of head
- VIDEO: Rain, 50+ mph wind gusts could impact Thanksgiving travel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}