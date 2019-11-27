  • Thousands without power day before Thanksgiving due to strong winds

    Updated:

    Thousands are without power across the area on the day before Thanksgiving because of strong winds.

    A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7 a.m. Thursday.

    >>STORY: Here's how power companies prepare for major wind storms

    The largest number of outages are in Hampton, Millvale, Indiana, Mount Lebanon, Robinson Township and West Deer, according to Duquesne Light.

    Hampton High School has canceled all after-school and evening activities, events, athletic practices and meetings because of the power outage. 

    Traffic lights are also out along East Ohio Street and Chestnut Street in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood. Our crew could see wires dangling from a pole at the corner of Chestnut Street and Troy Hill Road.

    The strong winds knocked down trees all over Butler and Beaver counties. Channel 11 crews saw a tree that fell across a road in Center Township because of the winds.

    PennDOT crews continue to remove debris from roadways and monitor any damage caused by the weather.

    Click here to see what areas are affected for Duquesne Light customers

    Click here to see what areas are affected for West Penn Power customers

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories