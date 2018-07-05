  • Thousands without power, more heavy rain moving through area

    Updated:

    6:10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Water is rushing down Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall as heavy rain moves through the area.

    5:45 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: About 10,000 Duquesne Light customers remain without power Thursday morning. Some service might not be restored until Friday morning.

    Staffing has been increased and crews are working around the clock, according to Duquesne Light.

    4:00 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers are still without power Thursday morning, according to Duquesne Light's website.

    11:30 PM UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 18,000 customers are without power after the storm.

    10:35 P.M. UPDATE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he was told by Duquesne Light that about 20,000 customers are without electricity after Wednesday's storm.

    A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area dropped torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.

    Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.

    A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.

    Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    At least two Fourth of July fireworks displays -- Shaler and Monroeville -- have been canceled in the wake of the storm.

    Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Allegheny County until 10:45 p.m. and Westmoreland County until 10:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butler County until 10 p.m.

     

