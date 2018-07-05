0 Thousands without power, more heavy rain moving through area

6:10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Water is rushing down Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall as heavy rain moves through the area.

RIGHT NOW: Delafield in Aspinwall. Water rushing. Cars can’t make it through. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/f3nND83sdw — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 5, 2018

5:45 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: About 10,000 Duquesne Light customers remain without power Thursday morning. Some service might not be restored until Friday morning.

Staffing has been increased and crews are working around the clock, according to Duquesne Light.

4:00 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers are still without power Thursday morning, according to Duquesne Light's website.

11:30 PM UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 18,000 customers are without power after the storm.

10:35 P.M. UPDATE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he was told by Duquesne Light that about 20,000 customers are without electricity after Wednesday's storm.

Thank you @DuquesneLight - approximately 20,000 customers without electricity. Extra crews are on the ground. With so many impacted, estimates for restoration are difficult to establish. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area dropped torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.

Power out in several areas of East End & Northside. Trees down & issues with flooding. Public Works & Public Safety crews are out. Please give them time to arrive to numerous incidents. Do not try to cross closed roadways. Thanks. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

RELATED STORY: Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood warnings issued in Allegheny County

Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.

Breaking: flooding along Butler St near the Pittsburgh Zoo. The water is close to the top of the tires. If you see roadway starting to flood, turn around!!! #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/efATxyKFqp — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 5, 2018

A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.

BREAKING: Butler street at Baker Street (near the Pittsburgh Zoo) is beginning to flood. pic.twitter.com/p3MIPg0yqO — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 5, 2018

Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

At least two Fourth of July fireworks displays -- Shaler and Monroeville -- have been canceled in the wake of the storm.

TRENDING NOW:

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Allegheny County until 10:45 p.m. and Westmoreland County until 10:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butler County until 10 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.