CANONSBURG, Pa. - A new shooting threat has been discovered in a Washington County school district still dealing with the fallout from another threat.
Canon-Mac notified parents right away Monday afternoon about a threat was found in a high school bathroom.
The superintendent has repeatedly told Channel 11 the district takes every threat seriously.
The administration emailed parents, saying:
"A written threat was found in a bathroom at the high school. The threat involved shooting up the school. The school immediately turned over the investigation to North Strabane Township Police. The school says officers determined there was no credibility to the threat. District administrators want parents to know they appreciate the informant for “Seeing Something and Saying Something” to the appropriate school authorities."
This comes just a few days after the mother of a student had her bond raised by a judge after she was accused of threatening to shoot up an elementary school in the district.
