PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh business owner was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly threatening a rival business owner and her son, police said.
Kevin Kappel, 47, owns businesses near PPG Paints Arena: a parking lot on Fifth Avenue and a barber shop on Magee Street. Police said he has had a longstanding dispute with the owner of another lot on nearby Watson Street.
Police were called Nov. 9 to the area of Magee and Watson streets after Kappel claimed someone was blocking Magee Street with a sign.
As police investigated, they determined Kappel had been threatening the rival lot owner, and there was video evidence, according to a criminal complaint.
Investigators said Kappel used racial and homophobic slurs against the lot owner and her son. He also allegedly blocked her lot so drivers couldn’t park there, and the woman told police he threatened to kill her and her son, saying “he was going to rip off the man’s arms and slash his throat,” the complaint said.
Charges against Kappel include ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.
