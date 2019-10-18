BUTLER CO., Pa. - A fight over a girl landed three teenagers behind bars – charged with attempted homicide after shots were fired.
State police said Adam Rogers, 19, started messaging another teenager – Hunter Grossman, 19 – saying that he wanted to fight him. Grossman had started dating Rogers’ ex-girlfriend.
They agreed to fight with no weapons and met at Grossman’s home in Boyers. Rogers brought two of his friends as well.
But Grossman said it turned quickly when Rogers allegedly pulled out a pistol and started firing.
Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz sat down with the victim as he detailed the frightening moments coming face-to-face with the gun
