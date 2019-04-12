MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - Three of four people charged with running a human trafficking ring waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday and are headed to trial.
They’re accused of operating out of local Tokyo massage parlors in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Hui Xu was allegedly the ring leader and the one running the massage parlors. Her attorney, Charles Porter, got her bond reduced and Xu placed on house arrest while awaiting trial.
“I’m typically reluctant to waive a case to visit but he standard being so low and the court allowing hearsay, it makes it difficult to gain much at these hearings,” said Porter.
Taken out on a stretcher at the arraignment 2 weeks ago, Chang Yu Chen also waived his hearing today. His attorney claims Chen never had any knowledge of what was happening inside the parlors.
The attorney general painted Robert Yerick as a frequent customer. He said Yerick drove girls to and from massage shops and allegedly house some of them.
The fourth suspect, Huicun Wei, will face a judge again in 3 weeks.
