    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Tuesday the lineup for this year’s 60th anniversary Three Rivers Arts Festival.

    This year, the festival features more than 85 musical acts that are headlined by four-time Grammy Award winner, India.Arie. The acts will be performing on three different stages. 

    You'll find Los Trompos, or "spinning tops" by Mexican artists Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena filling the Point State Park Lawn.  Gateway Center will be decorated by Ocean Sole Africa's art sculptures. 

    The 10-day free arts and music festival is sponsored by Dollar Bank and runs from June 7 through June 16.    

