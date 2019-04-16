PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Tuesday the lineup for this year’s 60th anniversary Three Rivers Arts Festival.
This year, the festival features more than 85 musical acts that are headlined by four-time Grammy Award winner, India.Arie. The acts will be performing on three different stages.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
You'll find Los Trompos, or "spinning tops" by Mexican artists Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena filling the Point State Park Lawn. Gateway Center will be decorated by Ocean Sole Africa's art sculptures.
The 10-day free arts and music festival is sponsored by Dollar Bank and runs from June 7 through June 16.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}