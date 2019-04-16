  • Three Rivers Arts Festival lineup announced

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will announce Tuesday the lineup for this year’s Three Rivers Arts Festival.

    Organizers are celebrating the 60th anniversary for the event.

    The 10-day,free art and music festival takes place from June 7 through June 16.    

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories