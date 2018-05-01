NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Three people are in the hospital after being stabbed in Lawrence County early Tuesday.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 two victims and the suspect were stabbed during a disturbance on South Jefferson Street in New Castle after midnight.
Their conditions have not been released. Police continue to investigate the incident.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is reaching out to investigators and working to find out what led up to the stabbing for Channel 11 Morning News.
