PITTSBURGH - Three teenagers were arrested after police said they violently attacked and robbed a man who has a mental disability.
According to police, Abdullaah Francken, 19, and two other younger teens kicked and punched the man multiple times outside of Moonlite Café on Brookline Boulevard.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The attack was all caught on surveillance video from nearby stores.
Officers said Francken attacked first by “punching the victim with a closed right fist on his face twice, knocking the victim to the ground.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Beer, wine to be sold at local Walmart starting Thursday -- a first for Pennsylvania
- Mom sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with two teenage boys
- VIDEO: What you need to know about Light Up Night 2019
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Then investigators said the other teens joined in and continued to punch and kick the victim as he was on the ground.
When police interviewed the victim with his mother, he told them that they took his Ninja Turtles wallet that had his ID – along with his key.
Detectives were eventually able to find the teens and arrest them. Francken has a preliminary hearing scheduled in two weeks.
Police said there were two other teens who watched the attack happen but didn’t do anything.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}