PITTSBURGH - Thunderstorms will impact plans in much of the area later Friday.
A morning round of scattered showers will push south of the area, leaving us with many dry hours during the day. However, thunderstorms are expected to fire up mid- to late-afternoon.
Some of the storms will bring winds in excess of 60 mph, small hail and torrential rain.
The best chance for severe weather is south of Pittsburgh through early Friday evening. Areas north of Pittsburgh will be mostly dry Friday afternoon and night.
Temperatures warm up for the weekend, with only a stray shower or storm possible. The vast majority of the weekend will be dry, with humidity increasing Saturday night and Sunday.
