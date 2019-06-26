  • Thunderstorms possible Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - The heat is "on" the next couple of days, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, and heat index readings jumping above 90 degrees. 

    This will be the hottest stretch so far this summer, with the combination of heat and humidity making it "feel" more uncomfortable. 

    A few scattered showers or storms will impact your plans after lunch Thursday, with brief heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. 

